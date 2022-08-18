Jal Utsav Abhiyan was undertaken in the district under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Under this campaign implemented under the guidance of ZP CEO Leena Bansod, 111 villages have been declared as ‘Har Ghar Jal’ which have completed the process of 100 per cent household and institutional tap connection in the district.

Jal Jeevan Mission has been started by the Central Government to provide regular, pure and 55 litres of pure water to every family in the country through a tap at the household level.

Under this campaign, 55 litres of pure and sustainable water is supplied to every home in each revenue village by providing tap connections.

Also, all the schools, Anganwadis, institutions, and public places in the village should be supplied with tap water. As per the guidelines of the government, the villages which are supplied with water should be declared Har Ghar Jal Village.

Accordingly, the work of water supply schemes in the villages of the district under the Jal Jeevan Mission under the Rural Water Supply Department of the Zilla Parishad is underway.

For the success of the Jal Utsav Abhiyan, the block development officer, all the consultants in the district water and sanitation cell, taluka level block coordinators, coordinators, and contract engineers working at the Taluka level under Jaljeevan Mission worked hard.

