Jaishankar, Pompeo discuss wide-ranging issues

New Delhi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held discussions Thursday night on several regional and global issues including South Asia, Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific and beyond, The External Affairs Minister tweeted that the two held wide ranging conversation and reviewed bilateral cooperation including working on relevant mechanisms.

The two also discussed meeting in the quad format in the near future. US, India, Japan and Australia constitute the quad.

“A wide-ranging conversation with @SecPompeo. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation including working of relevant mechanisms. Shared assessments on regional and global issues including South Asia, Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific and beyond,” Dr Jaishankar tweeted.

The two also exchanged views on responding to the Coronavirus challenge and discussed meeting in the quad format in the near future.

Secretary Pompeo said in a tweet that both India and the US were united to advance peace in Afghanistan and to a secure and sovereign Indo-Pacific in which all countries can prosper.

The US Secretary of State said they had also spoken about relationship and work to combat COVID-19.

“Great speaking with Indian Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar about the U.S-India relationship and our work to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. We remain united to advance peace in Afghanistan, and to a secure and sovereign Indo-Pacific in which all countries can prosper,” Pompeo said.