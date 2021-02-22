Jackal rescued
Representational Image
Deshdoot Times

Jackal rescued

Got hit by a speedy unidentified vehicle
Jitendra Sapkale
Nashik
Forest department
Jackal rescued
Eco Echo Foundation
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com