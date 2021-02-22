Jackal rescued

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: An adult Indian Jackal has been rescued at Nashik-Trimbakeshwar highway after it got hit by a speedy vehicle. It was rescued by the team of Nashik west forest department and Echo Eco Foundation in a joint operation. On Saturday night, a female Jackal got hit by a speedy unidentified vehicle. </p>.<p>A passerby informed about the incident to the forest department. After that, the team of forest officials, veterinary medical officers, and members of the Eco Echo Foundation reached the spot within no time. The jackal got seriously injured in the incident. </p><p>She survived injuries on her chest, mouth, and head. The rescue team immediately gave the first aid to the Jackal and took it to the veterinary hospital at Ashok Stambh. Looking at the condition of the jackal, it was referred to the Animal Rescue Centre at Pune. The jackal has been under treatment there and will be released soon.</p>