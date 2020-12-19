Jackal rescued

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: An adult Indian Jackal has been rescued on Nashik-Trimbakeshwar highway after being hit by a speedy vehicle. The Jackal was rescued by the team of Nashik west forest department and Echo Foundation in a joint operation. </p>.<p>On Thursday night, a female Jackal was hit by a speedy unidentified vehicle. A passerby informed about the incident to the forest department. After that, the team of forest officials, veterinary medical officers, and members of the Eco Echo Foundation reached the spot within no time. The Jackal was seriously injured in the incident. </p><p>She received injuries on her chest, mouth, and head. The rescue team immediately gave first aid to the Jackal and took it to the veterinary hospital at Ashok Stambh. Looking at the condition of the Jackal, she was referred to the Animal Rescue Centre at Pune. The Jackal is under treatment and will be released probably on Monday, informed Vaibhav Bhogale of Eco Echo Foundation.</p>