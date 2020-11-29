Jackal plays dead to escape itself

Ram Surase

Nashik : In the funniest incident recorded so far, an Indian Jackal who got trapped in a cage acted dead to free itself from the cage. The incident recorded in the Ujani village of Sinnar.



For the last 15 days, leopards have been seen sighted frequently in the Gosavi Baba temple area at Ujani village in Sinnar taluka. There have been some incidents where leopards have also hunted the livestock of farmers in the area. But in the last four days, leopards have not been trapped here, despite installing cages.



However, on Friday night, a fox suddenly entered the cage. After this the cage door closed as per the mechanism. After this, farmer Sunil Davange and laborer Sitaram Aher, who woke up in the morning, saw that the door of the cage was closed and marched towards the cage with the intention that the leopard must have trapped. But it was not a leopard in the cage, but a fox.



The fox was then taken out of the cage. The fox was not moving a bit. Some thought that the fox must have died. They splashed water on the fox's and tried to wake him up. Yet the fox did not wake up. After this, the citizens of the area had to inform the forest department about this, but all of a sudden the fox flew from the spot towards the forest. Laughter was spread among all present at the spot.