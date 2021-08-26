Jabs for children (12-17) likely from October

NASHIK: NK Arora, Central Government's Covid Panel Chief, stated that the vaccination for children (age group 12-17) is likely to start in October, and details regarding the vaccination will be announced for all children, including those with health complications before the Zydus Cadila vaccine rollout.

He added that the country has almost 12 crore children in the age group of 12-17 years and the chances of them getting severe Covid-19 infection is less than one per cent. Therefore, it is important to reopen schools as the country has 44 crore children in the age group of 0-17 years, and their 'intellectual development' shouldn't be compromised.

These children's parents, belonging to the age group of 18 to 44, are more likely to develop health complications due to the virus as the chances are 10 to 15 per cent. Therefore, it is important to concentrate on this age group and prioritise their vaccination drive.