It's rains again !!

Nashik

Rains continued to lash the city, leading to waterlogging and affecting traffic movement in several areas. The district including Nashik has been witnessing an incessant spell of light to moderate rain for the past several days barring the previous two days after a rain break. The weather department has predicted more rain until Wednesday. After forecasting heavy rain in the district for the next three days 17, 18, and 19 (Monday to Wednesday), the rain God showed its glimpse yesterday.

Nashik, Igatpuri, Sinnar, and Vani tehsils received heavy rain in the afternoon with lightning and thunder. In Sinnar tehsil, six goats were killed by lightning strikes, while one house suffered major damage.

In Nashik, vendors who came to sell goods for Diwali had to suffer a lot as water entered their shops. Due to this withdrawal of rain, the damage to agriculture has been further increased.

From Thursday, 20th October onwards, the intensity of rain is likely to be reduced slightly, but moderate to heavy rains are likely to remain.

At present, the environment is very favourable for the rapid movement of retreating rains and in the next three days, this is the vital period of withdrawal of monsoon from Maharashtra through various atmospheric systems.

Farmers should not panic even though rains are currently hampering the harvest of Kharif crops, planting of rabi crops, transplanting of onion seedlings, and pruning of orchards. Meteorologist Manikrao Khule has a forecast of a gradual improvement in the climate from Thursday.

Earlier in the afternoon around 2:30 pm, there was heavy rainfall in the city. The temperature dropped in the evening.

Meanwhile, due to rain, six goats of Bhagwan Khetade were killed by lightning at Oendewadi (Sinnar). Also at Khopdi Khudar, the house of Suresh Darade was burnt due to lightning. The house was heavily damaged. There were incidents of lightning strikes in the Vani area. While In Nashik, Main Road, Shalimar area, the goods of the vendors who were selling items for Diwali were damaged. Nashikites may have to deal with rain for two more days.