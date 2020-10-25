It's festive time, but farmers' agony continues

Nashik: Another spell of heavy rain lashed many parts of the district, aggravating the woes of farmers still grappling with the havoc caused by nature’s fury since the Cyclone Nisarga wreaked havoc on June 3.



Climate change, rising temperatures and torrential rains have led to an increase in the incidence of various diseases on pomegranate and vegetable crops, including vineyards. On the other hand, due to frequent power disruptions, there is no end to the agony of distressed farmers in this festive season.



Due to infiltration, accumulation of water in the fields on account of heavy rains this year, farmers in rural areas are suffering the most. Those who have wells are satisfied as their wells are filled to the brim.



While cash crops like tomato, cilantro, fenugreek, shepu, onion, cucumber, okra, lentils, pumpkin, gilke, chilli, cabbage, cauliflower etc which were planted, now rotted due to heavy rains.



The soybeans came to harvest until the early rains. However, heavy rains caused severe damage to the crop. In addition, its weight has been reduced by fifty percent. A similar situation has happened with paddy crop.



Tomatoes are preferred as a sure crop in the western belt of the taluka during monsoons.

However, even though the crop is strong this year, the initial price is declining later, which is causing financial loss to the farmers.



Most of the area in the taluka is under grape cultivation and the water of Alandi dam is released from Girnar to Adgaon.



The arithmetic of the farmers depends on the frequency water release during the rabi season after the monsoon. The same situation can happen with Valdevi dam. The water released from this dam has been blocked at twelve nearby villages by installing Kolhapur type dams (KT-weir). It benefits these villages for the rabbi season.



Climate change and the October pruning have had a major impact on the vineyards and the cost of spraying is now on the rise.



In the current season, kharif crops are facing some economic losses for farmers. Due to lack of conducive environment required for vegetable crops, the incidence of diseases is increasing and these crops are suffering damages on a large scale.



The taluka has received above average rainfall this year. Therefore, at present no tanker is operating in any village in the taluka and drinking water has already been planned at the taluka level. Even in the last phase, the retreating rains have caused severe damage to the crops.