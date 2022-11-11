It's arrival time... Guests with wings are here!

Niphad
- Ananda Jadhav
With the winter setting in, the marshy wetlands in Nashik’s Nandurmadhyameshwar Bird Sanctuary are agog with the tweets of migratory birds from across continents.
The constant chirping in this Ramsar site in Niphad tehsil indicates that the winged guests have arrived for their winter sojourn.
Though it is just early winter, around 7,000 birds have already arrived. Their arrival has been noticed for the last few days. These birds are seen roaming freely and in groups in the sanctuary.
As the migratory birds begin to arrive, the steps of the bird lovers are turning towards the sanctuary and the binoculars of the tourists are moving forward for bird watching.
Therefore, this area will be crowded with tourists for the next few months.
In fact, the bird sanctuary is known as Bharatpur of Maharashtra which has recently received the status of Ramsar. At present, the birds have also started arriving as the cold weather is slowly setting in. The forest department has created accommodations for tourists as well as essential facilities for bird watching at places for road tourism. Many tourists come here to enjoy the fish dish. Therefore, the business of hotels and fish sales has flourished in the dam area.
The main attraction of the tourists here is the flamingo bird i.e. Rohit, also known as Agnipankh. Travelling thousands of kilometres through the wilds of Kutch, flamingos enter the sanctuary here in large numbers every year and return to their homeland as soon as the winter is over.
Tall legs, a long tail, white in colour and wings white and red and large on the underside, so it looks like a flame of fire while flying in the air, so it is called Agnipankh. Because of the cyan in the beak and the high feet, this bird attracts the attention of tourists.
Also this year for the first time the blue-cheeked “Veda Raghu” has also arrived at the bird sanctuary. This bird breeds in North Africa and the Middle East, from Turkey to Kazakhstan and India, especially found in Punjab, Pakistan and Rajasthan. This slender bird is green in colour. The forest department has created replicas of special tree shapes to accommodate the birds.
Different species of flora are also found in the sanctuary area here. Also, lotus flowers can be seen floating on the water of the dam in large numbers.
Presently there are open-billed crayfish, common crayfish, black-tailed Malguja, tipped eagle, Brahmin duck, Chamcha, purple Paankombadi, Khandya, Thaptya, Chitra Balak, Daldal Sasana, Shekotya, black Sharati, Mor Sharati, Haldi-Kunku, Veda Raghu, Nakata Badak (duck), Chiman Sendrya, Chakrawal Gappidas, white stork, Warkari, Tutari, cuckoo, Chatak, Khatik, Munia, Vanchak, Haldya, Salunki, Talwar Badak (duck) species of birds have arrived.
Apart from the bird species, there are varieties of plants such as Pan Kavla, Nori, Karnful, Jalkumbhi, Golkusal, Teeli, Sadafuli, Lajalu, Nalichi Bhaji, Sheral, Jalpimpli, Korpad and Gokhru among others.