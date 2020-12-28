It's a direct fight between Sena and BJP: Badgujar

Nashik: Since Shiv Sena's real fight is with BJP in the upcoming Nashik Municipal Corporation elections, start working from now, appealed Shiv Sena's metropolitan chief Sudhakar Badgujar to former party candidates who had lost the civic polls by a narrow margin in the last five years municipal elections. He said that probable candididates should not lose hope and but should revive themselves like a phoenix.



A meeting of the Shiv Sena candidates who had lost the 2017 municipal elections, was held at the Shiv Sena central office. District Chief Vijay Karanjkar, leader of opposition Ajay Boraste, group leader Vilas Shinde, former mayor Adv Yatin Wagh, former city chief Devanand Birari, Yogesh Beldar, Sanjay Chavan and others were present on the occasion.



Everyone should remember the motto ‘This is the way of life, there is a victory after defeat’. Reminding the party workers that there is a victory after defeat, Badgujar gave an example to follow.



"In the first MLA election, one MLA from the district polled very few votes. However, Badgujar later recalled that he had won five consecutive elections later on. If Shiv Sena wants to gain power in one hand in the 2022 elections, then the defeated candidates should face the voters with new vigour and prove how they are eligible for the post of a

corporator," the newly elected city chief said.



Opposition leader Ajay Boraste said, "We will demand the government to have a two-candidate' ward." Boraste further said that do not be exhausted by failure.



The defeated candidates also expressed their feelings at the meeting. When fielding other candidates in the constituency, everyone should be trusted, a loyal candidate should be considered while fielding candidates, party leaders should stand firmly behind the candidates, they demanded. Further stating that "announce the candidates six months in advance so that it will be easier to face the election competently, meetings should be properly planned,"



The Shiv Sena has a conducive environment and needs to take advantage of it. The candidates who lost by a narrow margin were literally got emotional when they said that the mistakes made in the last elections would be avoided.



Kailas Chumble, Shobha Phadol, Tanaji Phadol, Manisha Hekre, Praveen Hekre, Uttam Donde, Kavita Mhaske, Sachin Bankar were present among others.