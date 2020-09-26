ITI applications: Last day to submit correction

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong><br><br>Admission to Industrial Training Institute (ITI) is in progress. Students who have submitted applications under this will have till today (27th) deadline for correction of applications.</p>.<p>The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training has also clarified that a revised schedule will be issued soon after the second round of proceedings is adjourned. <br><br>The first round for ITI admission has been completed. Students who have secured admission to this round and have confirmed will not be able to correct the application.</p><p>All students participating in the further admission process are given the opportunity to correct the application.<br><br>Under this, the process of correcting the application has started from last 17th September. Interested students will be able to correct their application till 5 pm on Sunday (27th). It will have the option to change the priority. The Directorate has appealed to contact the helpline in case of any problem.<br></p>