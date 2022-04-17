IT seizes land in Igatpuri

NASHIK: After the Enforcement Department (ED) seized immovable property worth Rs 1,217 crores of Mehul Choksi and his group, in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) Scam; now, the IT (Income Tax department has seized 9 acres and 28 gunthas of land a Benami property in Balwantnagar in Mundhegaon village of Igatpuri tehsil.

In the Punjab National Bank scam case, the Directorate of Enforcement Department (ED) has seized the assets of Mehul Choksi of Gitanjali Gems Group and has also issued a Red Corner Notice against Choksi. The fugitive Choksi owns flats in Mumbai, a mall in Kolkata and a jewellery park in Hyderabad now seized by Income Tax (IT) and ED, which includes 15 flats and 17 offices in Mumbai. Choksi has also acquired Gems SEG in Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Shopping Mall in Kolkata, Farm House in Alibaug and 231 acres in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, it has all been seized or under the scrutiny of ED and IT.

Now, IT has seized property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act. The property under the name provided Benami Messers, Nashik Multi Services SEZ Limited and Beneficial Owner Messrs l Gitanjali Gems Limited under Prohibition of Benami Property Transaction Act.

The land has been located at Balwantnagar Mundhegaon, Talula Igatpuri, District Nashik. The land in Nashik will be completely vested in the Central Governments’ power and no compensation will be payable for such confiscation, IT said.