IT Park on 100 acres

Nashik

An IT Park is going to be set up on 100 acres of land at Akrale in Dindori taluka. If an IT park with infrastructure is developed, the provisions in the new IT policy will be applicable to Nashik.

“Currently, we are discussing bringing a big project to Nashik. The proposal for a truck terminal is also under consideration. We expect initiative either from the municipal corporation or the MIDC,” Industry Minister Uday Samant said.

He further said that the introduction of a law like Maitri in the last legislative session will facilitate the issuance of permits. Similarly, incentives of Rs 7,300 crore have been allocated to small-scale industries in the state.

Although we are trying to bring new industries to Nashik, entrepreneurs need to demonstrate their ability to do so. As the Minister of Industries, it is in my hands to bring new industries. However, he clarified that entrepreneurs have the right to decide where to set up their industry.

Through MP Hemant Godse, efforts are going on to make available 50 acres of the 262-acre land of Khadigram Centre on Trimbakeshwar Road for the proposed exhibition centre. This land will be acquired in the next two to three months. Further, the new municipal commissioner will be included in the Panjarapol Committee.

Six hundred acres of India Bulls land will be taken back from the company and handed over to MIDC. This will benefit small-scale enterprises along with big enterprises, the minister stated.

Also, land will also be provided at Akrale for the electronic manufacturing cluster. On this occasion, Minister Samant also said that he will send a letter to the Centre through NCLT to rein in the private developers who are fragmenting big plots of land in MIDC.