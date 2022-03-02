IT Park in Nashik soon: Rane

NASHIK: Exuding confidence that a proposed grand IT Park will be set up in Nashik, Union Minister for Small and Micro Industries Narayan Rane yesterday while inaugurating IT Conclave 2022 said that inauguration of the park will also be done by none other than he himself. Rane also slammed Shiv Sena for politicising the issue and alleged that municipal administration is working under pressure from the state government.

“While the Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to development, other parties have a vested interest in sabotage. An initiative has been taken for IT Park on behalf of Nashik Municipal Corporation,. The central government will give full support to it, Rane assured.

“NMC should complete the documentation. Of course, a grand IT Park will be set up in Nashik and I will also come for its inauguration,” said Union Minister Rane. A special IT Conclave was held yesterday at Hotel Taj on the backdrop of the proposed IT Park, a dream project of Mayor Satish Kulkarni.

At this time, Rane discussed with more than 100 companies and also gave a positive response about setting up an IT Park in Nashik. Meanwhile, neither any Shiv Sena leader nor office bearers were present at the event. Even Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav was also absent.

The minister without naming the Municipal Commissioner, said that he (Kailas Jadhav) was expected to be present here by protocol. He alleged that the state government might had put pressure on him to remain absent. Rane also said that he might have been threatened with transfer.

He also hinted that those who are protesting, do not come in front of him and protest, but make a shield of bureaucrats to attack him. On behalf of Nashik Municipal Corporation, a conclave was held yesterday with a view to setting up an IT Park in Adgaon Shivar in about 350 acres.

In his speech, he slammed Shiv Sena. “Opponents should not oppose a good project but should cooperate for the development of Nashik and make the future of Nashik bright,” he quipped.

"A month ago, a delegation from Nashik, led by Mayor Satish Kulkarni had come to visit me regarding IT Park. At the time, the Centre had pledged its support for the IT Park. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat are ahead of Maharashtra. Maharashtra is constantly lagging behind," the minister remarked.