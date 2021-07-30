It is our duty to prevent river pollution: Prakash Rao

NASHIK: Prakash Rao, president, Telangana State Water Resources Board, said that the youth should take initiative to keep the Godavari river and its tributaries clean and beautiful. He was speaking while inspecting the Nandini river bank at Mhasoba Maharaj temple, Untwadi. “It is the duty of all of us to prevent pollution of rivers. It is very wrong to discharge polluted water, sewage water and waste into the river.

This water is used for drinking purpose and it has an adverse effect on human life. For this, a movement should be formed through social organizations. Not only we but everyone should be vigilant for the cleanliness of the river,” he also stated. Rajesh Pandit, president of Namami Goda, Ravi Jannwar, president of Film Corporation, Anand Kavale, president of Born to Help organization and others were present on the occasion.