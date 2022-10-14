IT hub project gathers momentum

Nashik

Now that the Bharatiya Janata Party is back in power, the work of Nashik’s ambitious IT Park project is gaining momentum. The Municipal Commissioner has discussed the matter with representatives of companies and some farmers. It is understood that soon a detailed proposal will be prepared and sent to the Centre for final approval.

Former city mayor Satish Kulkarni had taken a special initiative during the then BJP rule to set up an IT hub in Adgaon Shivar on behalf of the municipal corporation. The resolution was passed in the general body meeting (GBM) and sent to the Central Government for final approval as well. Bhumi Pujan was also performed by Union Minister Narayan Rane before the Administrative Rule started in the Nashik Municipal Corporation.

But after the enforcement of the administrative rule, the state government sidelined this project.

Earlier Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane had announced that 350 acre area of land has been sanctioned for the proposed IT hub in Nasik district. Speaking at an IT conclave, the Minister Union said, "the Central Government is planning many investment projects for Nashik. On behalf of Nashik Municipal corporation, an IT Park will build at Adgaon Shivar in the city. It will be built through Public-Private partnership," he added.

In the meantime, the Modi government at the Centre has approved the setting up of SPV i.e. Special Purpose Vehicle for the IT hub.

Satish Kulkarni, who was the mayor, had consistently pursued the IT Park in Nashik city. While a walkathon was conducted of around 1300 students related to the IT sector. The request of the participants of that walkathon to have an IT Park in Nashik was also sent to the government.

Nashik is a major city in the golden triangle of Nashik-Mumbai-Pune and 32 per cent of the IT experts in North Maharashtra go to Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Pune for jobs.

Knowledgeable manpower and infrastructure related to the IT sector are also easily available in Nashik itself. Meanwhile, the IT hub issue was sidelined due to the administrator’s rule during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state. The Municipal Commissioner has again given it a boost and after discussing with the farmers, they have started preparations to submit a detailed report to the government.