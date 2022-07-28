IT hub, Logistics Park may gain momentum

It primarily consisted of a grand IT hub along with Namami Gode as well as a Logistics Park. In 2019, the Mahavikas Aghadi government came to power in the state, and with the introduction of administrative rule in the municipal corporation, the important projects of the city and the BJP era were put on hold to some extent.

It is surprising that even the consultant has not been appointed so far. Meanwhile, it is being claimed that these projects will be implemented due to the change of power in the state with BJP at the driving seat.

Conceptualised by former mayor Kulkarni, IT hub’s foundation stone was laid by Union Minister Narayan Rane in March 2022, while that of Logistics Park was laid by Union Minister Kapil Patil.

Meanwhile, Rane had sought detailed DPR for the IT hub from the NMC and promised every assistance from the Centre. However, in the meantime, the appointment of a consultant delayed the further progress of the proposed projects. But with the change of power in the state, both these projects of BJP are likely to gain momentum.

Former mayor Kulkarni claimed that IT hub will provide employment to the youth of North Maharashtra and Nashik district. Meanwhile, Ramesh Pawar took charge as the municipal commissioner after the transfer of the then commissioner Kailas Jadhav. But it was alleged that he did not pay attention to this. Dr Chandrakat Pulkundwar has recently taken charge as the Municipal Commissioner. In addition, since the Shinde faction-BJP government has come to power in the state, hoped revived for these two projects, which are important for Nashik.

"During the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rule in the civic body, the administration did not cooperate as much as it should have. Due to this, projects that are very important for the city were delayed. But now there has been a change of power in the state which may set priority for the implementation of pending projects. Soon we will meet and try to get all the projects on track."- Former mayor Satish Kulkarni