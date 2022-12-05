IT, agro industrial parks to be set up

Nashik

The government is determined to promote the development of industry in the district as there is a conducive environment for setting up industry. Also, in the coming period, planning will be done to set up an IT and Agro Industrial Park in Nashik district, asserted Industries Minister Uday Samant Minister Samant was speaking in the review meeting regarding the problems raised by Ambad Industries and Manufacturers’ Association (AIMA) and Sinnar Taluka Industrial Co-operative Estate, at Ambad Recreation Centre here.