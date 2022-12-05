IT, agro industrial parks to be set up

Nashik
The government is determined to promote the development of industry in the district as there is a conducive environment for setting up industry. Also, in the coming period, planning will be done to set up an IT and Agro Industrial Park in Nashik district, asserted Industries Minister Uday Samant Minister Samant was speaking in the review meeting regarding the problems raised by Ambad Industries and Manufacturers’ Association (AIMA) and Sinnar Taluka Industrial Co-operative Estate, at Ambad Recreation Centre here.
Ports and Mines Minister and Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse, MP Hemant Godse, MLA Seema Hiray, Municipal Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar, MIDC Chief Manager Nitin Gawli, Jilha Udyog Kendra GM Sandeep Patil, AIMA president Nikhil Panchal, chief coordinator Dhananjay Bele, secretary Lalit Boob, office bearers of various industry associations and entrepreneurs were present in large numbers.
Industries Minister Samant said that efforts should be made to set up an IT hub on 100 acres in the district. Similarly, the government will help to set up an IT and Agro Industrial Park in Nashik to promote agribusinesses and processing industries.
Emphasis will be laid on providing basic facilities like water, electricity and roads for the development of the industrial sector. For this purpose, every month the District Collector and the Nashik Municipal Corporation should organise meetings with the entrepreneurs of the district to help them solve their problems.
Under Amrut 2 scheme, measures should be taken to solve the problem of sewage in MIDC. Similarly, taking into account the hike in the house cess levied here, the municipal corporation should take appropriate decisions according to the rules framed for the industrial sector.
If there is a municipal open space next to the octroi plaza or if the regional officer of MIDC has space in their area of operation, then the space should be made available for the truck terminal in the next fifteen days, the minister instructed.