ISS crew to perform two spacewalks: NASA

<p><strong>MOSCOW: </strong>The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) will perform two spacewalks in January 2021 in accordance with the US program, a spokesperson for NASA said.</p><p>In 2020, the ISS crew performed eight spacewalks, including seven in accordance with the US program and one in accordance with the Russian program.</p><p>The spokesperson said that the January spacewalks will be conducted by US astronauts Mike Hopkins and Victor Glover.</p><p>In November, a preliminary program for the ISS prepared by Russia's Roscosmos and obtained by news agency revealed that Russian cosmonauts were planning to set a record for the number of spacewalks from the ISS in 2021 — seven.</p><p>Apart from Hopkins and Glover, the ISS crew currently includes Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, US astronaut Kathleen Rubins and Shannon Walker, as well as Soichi Noguchi from Japan.</p>