Deshdoot Times

ISS crew to perform two spacewalks: NASA

In 2020, the ISS crew performed eight spacewalks
ISS crew to perform two spacewalks: NASA
Abhishek Vibhandik
nasa
ISS
spacewalk
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com