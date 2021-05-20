ISP, CNP to remain shut until May 31

NASHIK: The India Security Press (ISP) and Currency Note Press (CNP), units of the vital Security Printing and Minting Corporation India Limited (SPMCIL), based at Nashik Road have suspended operations till May 31 in view of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, officials said. While 1,900 staff work in two shifts in the ISP, the CNP has 2,100 workers.

“Only fire brigade, security and essential service workers will be present at these units,” ISP Mazdoor Sangh general secretary Jagdish Godse informed. Along with the country, the spread of Corona continues in Maharashtra. The number of patients is increasing. To stop this, there was a monthlong lockdown in the state from April 15 to 30 and again from May 1 to 15, 2021 under ‘Break the Chain’.

As the situation has not improved yet, the government has issued a new order on May 12 and extended the lockdown till May 31. Therefore, both ISP and CNP government press units will also remain closed till extended date of May 31. Considering the health and safety of the press workers, the ISP workers’ union held a meeting with the press management. It was decided to close the press till May 31. This information has been given by Jagdish Godse, general secretary of Press Workers Union and Dnyaneshwar Jundre, Working President.