Isolated rains, gusty winds lashed the district

NASHIK: The weather across Nashik district has changed due to the impact of cyclone Tauktae. Stormy winds caused damage at many places. There were also cases of tree falling at many areas, besides frequent power cuts and intermittent light to moderate rains. The sky remained overcast throughout the day in the city which faced frequent power disruptions. In parts of the district, incidences of damage to raw houses, crops, horticulture occurred due to the speedy winds.

The farmers were rushing to move their final production to safer places. At Trimbak roofs of houses, sheds were blown away due to strong winds. While at Sambarkhal in Surgana, roof of a ZP school building blown away in strong winds. Heavy damage also caused to Kesar varierty of mango trees. Major damages were caused to mango trees, horticulture in the district. Farmers were seen rushing to save their onion crop, vegetable in protective sheds.

The storm has caused havoc in some parts of the didteict. It completely damaged the Palsan primary health center (PHC) in Surgana tehsil around midnight. In a pink village Bhintghar, which has hogged limelight due to the visit of the Governor, faced wrath of nature’s fury. Mango trees of different varieties including Kesar, Payari, Hapus, Rajapuri, Totapuri sustained heavy damage. Yesterday’s storm blew away the roofs of many houses. Many farmers in Palasan, Alangun, Hatrundi, Mani and Wangan areas of the Surgana suffered heavy losses.

The stormy winds damaged their homes and livestock sheds. Citizens here are demanding that the affected farmers should get financial assistance as soon as possible. On Monday morning, a blooming mango tree in farmer Vimal Surase’s field collapsed at Ujani in the eastern part of Sinnar. The storm has damaged mango trees in the area. Rooftop metals of several houses in the area were blown away, while some farmers’ onion huts were also suffered heavy losses.

Cloudy weather may affect vineyards

"Grape adviser Amol Jadhav has informed that due to the strong winds that have been blowing in Nashik district for the last two days, there may be a big impact on the grape crop. Nashik district is known as grape producing hub. Currently, after April pruning, the vineyards are in thinning stage. Cloudy weather can break the vines and ruin the next season. Such possibilities have arisen. Strong winds and torrential rains can cause a lack of sunlight, which can be a major obstacle to grape maturation. As a result grape production costs may increase. Due to the strong winds and cloudy weather for the last two days, the grape season may be affected and the grape season may be wasted. This is because the grape crop needs warm weather right now. Cloudy weather for a long time is dangerous." -Amol Jadhav, grape grower, expert, Kumbhari