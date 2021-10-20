Is forest department creating enough awareness?

NASHIK: The human-leopard conflict is deemed escalating again in Nashik. Last year, after Darna valley, the leopard attacks increased in Igatpuri leaving 10 people dead. After that, this year the similar picture is taking shape in Dindori, Girnare shivar and Igatpuri as well. So far, five people have died while seven have been injured in leopard attack.

On the other hand, about 163 leopards have died in the last six years; most of in roadkill. Last year, the Nashik Forest Department decided to start an innovative campaign of awareness about leopard known as Junnar Pattern but nothing was done so far.

The campaign was said to be the mediator for human and leopard. The forest department from last two years is saying that the campaign is on hold due to Covid outbreak. But, it is also true that no other initiative was taken or no substitutional plan implemented was as the campaign needed school students to participate and schools were close.

The experts as well as Forest Department have said time to time that coexistence is the only key to stop leopard-human conflict. But, on grounds very little has been done for awareness. From January 2021 to till date, five people have lost their lives in leopard attack while seven people have got injured in leopard attack.

Boy dies in leopard attack

A 10-year-old boy from Kaluste-Darewadi of Igatpuri tehsil has died in leopard attack. The deceased boy named Deepak Vitthal Gawanda was grazing goats his in the field, he was attacked by a leopard which was hiding in the grass. The boys died in the attack. The body was sent to the district hospital for autopsy.

Leopard attacks 2021

