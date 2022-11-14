Ironman: Eleven athletes from Nashik shine

Mahendra Choriya, Dr Vaibhav Patil, Prashant Dabri, Arun Palve, Dr Subhash Pawar, Deepak Bhosle, Pradip Jadhav, Avinash Pathare, Rahul Jagtap, Rohan Bhinge and Sagar Gaikwad completed the race ahead of schedule.The competition started at Goa’s Miramar Beach at 7 am in the key presence of Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant and MP Tejasvi Surya. 1400 athletes from all over the world participated in this eight-hour triathlon.