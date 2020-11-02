Irfan Pathan joins Kandy franchisee in LPL
Deshdoot Times

Irfan Pathan joins Kandy franchisee in LPL

Abhishek Vibhandik

COLOMBO :

India all-rounder Irfan Pathan is one of the oversees players signing for Kandy franchisee in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

...
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com