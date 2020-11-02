Irfan Pathan joins Kandy franchisee in LPL

<p><strong>COLOMBO :</strong></p><p>India all-rounder Irfan Pathan is one of the oversees players signing for Kandy franchisee in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).</p>.<p>Kandy has West Indies legend Chris Gayle, local icon Kusal Perera, Sri Lankan T20 specialists Kusal Mendis and Nuwan Pradeep and England right-arm fast bowler Liam Plunkett among others in the team.</p><p>Former Sri Lankan skipper Hashan Tillakaratne is part of the Kandy coaching staff.</p><p>Pathan, who retired from all forms of cricket earlier this year after playing 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is, said he was looking forward to the T20 tournament.</p><p>“I am extremely excited to be part of the Kandy franchisee in LPL. We have some exciting names in the team and I am looking forward for the experience,” said Irfan Pathan.</p><p>Kandy franchisee owner Sohail Khan said, “Irfan’s inclusion will not only add to the firepower of the squad but his experience will be a huge asset to the team.”</p><p>The Lanka Premier League is scheduled to be played from November 21 to December 13, 2020 at two venues Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium (MRICS) in Hambantota and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (PICS) in Kandy.</p>