IPL2020: MI post 162/9 against CSK
Gaurav Pardeshi

ABU DHABI :

Brilliant knock from Saurabh Tiwary 42 off 31 and opener Quinton de Kock 33 off 20 helped MI scored a defendable 162/9 in 20 overs in the opener IPL against CSK a...

