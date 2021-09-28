Investors duped for 64 lakhs

NASHIK: It has been revealed in Nashik that thirteen co-operative investors have been duped for Rs 64 lakh. A complaint has been registered in this regard. The suspect staged as a stockbrokers of two companies showing company certificates and fooled the investors for Rs 64 lakh. It is learned that the suspect Rahul Shankar Gowda Patil (35, resident of 658 Baswan Nagar, Gaudwad, Belgaum, Kangrali BK) had obtained the trust of 13 persons, including plaintiff Sanjay Sadanand Binnar and showed them the certificates of his stock market company Acumen and Goodwill.

Also, claiming to be brokers of both these companies, Rs. 75.45 lakh was taken by him from the investors. Out of which, he had returned Rs.11 lakh. Meanwhile, Patil fled without returning the remaining amount which he claimed to invested in the stock market. He did not keep in touch with investors, has disappeared since. Meanwhile, the plaintiff approached the police station and lodged a complaint. After the complaint, it came to light that he had been cheated. A case has been registered at Mumbai Naka Police Station on this complaint.