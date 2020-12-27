INTUC to organize march to the ministry: Chhajed

Nashik: Mahavikas Aghadi government should call immediately state assembly session to ensure that anti-farmer and anti-labour laws passed by central government will not be implement anti-farmer and anti- in Maharashtra.

This has been demanded in the state executive meeting Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC). A march will be organized to the ministry for follow up of the demand, informed president of Maharashtra INTUC and former MLA Jayaprakash Chhajed.

In a release, Chhajed said that Centre’s enactment of the laws has led to an increase in the number of workers being fired by employers in many industries and businesses in the state and the Maharashtra Labour Ministry needs to take serious note of this.

Mahavikas Aghadi government should declare a policy to ensure that these laws should not be applicable in Maharashtra. It has also been demanded that the issues of labourers and workers should be mentioned in the minimum common programme of Mahavikas Aghadi.

In the meeting office bearers alleged that though Maharashtra INTUC is the largest trade union in the state it is not being given representation on worker related government committees on labor. These sentiments of the workers have been conveyed to Maharashtra regional Congress committee president Balasaheb Thorat.

He assured to take serious note of this and will not happen again, Chhajed also informed. Dissolve Mathadi board and INTUC should be included as workers’ representative after its restructuring, it has been demanded.

A state level representative conference of Maharashtra INTUC will be convened for which H K Patil, in-charge of All India Congress Committee, president of All India INTUC Dr. G Sanjeeva Reddy, Maharashtra regional Congress committee president Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, Nitin Raut, Amit Deshmukh, Prithviraj Chavan, Congress committee secretary Ashish Dua and senior Congress leaders from the state have been invited, Chhajed said.

Major demands

- The central government should not enforce anti-labour and anti-farmer laws in Maharashtra.

- Labourers and workers sector should be should be included in the minimum common programme of Mahavikas Aghadi.

- Give representation to INTUC as labour representative, director and member on various boards, corporations, government committees of the Maharashtra government.

- Congress-NCP should implement the pre-election manifesto.