Interstate gang of bag lifter busted

<p>NASHIK : </p><p>A gang of eight from involved in bag lifting incidents was nabbed by the city crime branch of city police from Indore in Madhya Pradesh.</p>.<p>The eight accused have been identified as Kangtram Sailly Durai, Pavan Mohanlal, Akash Mohanlal, Mantosh Ali alias Muttu, Mariyappa Kali Babu, Vinod Rajendra, Sahil Suresh and a minor (all residents of Indore, Madhya Pradesh).</p><p>In an incident occurred in October, thieves had stolen two bags having Rs 1 lakh from the car owned by niece of retired deputy director (education) Ramchandra Jadhav (resident of Bodhalenagar). </p><p>This incident had occurred in broad daylight on Mahatma Gandhi Road area falling in the jurisdiction of Sarkarwada police. A parallel investigation was being on into the case under the guidance of deputy commissioner of police Sangramsinh Nishandar. </p><p>Senior police inspector of crime branch unit I Ananda Wagh and assistant inspector Mahesh Kulkarni got information that accused in the crime were staying at Delhi.</p><p> Police got another information that the accused were visiting Nashik on Sunday from Delhi and will then escape to Madhya Pradesh.</p><p> Inspector Wagh then sent a squad to Indore. After reaching Indore, police inspected hotels and lodges there and nabbed accused Kangtram Sailly Durai, his accomplice and a minor from Banjari village in Mahu district. </p><p>Police seized Innova car (HR 26 BR 9044), seven mobiles, two chilly sprays, cash of Rs 50,000 etc from them.</p>