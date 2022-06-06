Internship opportunity under Smart City Mission

NASHIK: Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Company Limited (NMSCDCL) has opened up an opportunity for internship for fresh graduate youth under the central government’s The Urban Learning Internship Programme (TULIP). The internship programme has been launched for graduates of various faculties like information technology, civil engineering, computer engineering, public relations and science.

The students will get actual work experience through this platform. If they have any new ideas or concepts they can table them during their period of internship. There will be an opportunity for students to learn, develop their abilities and earn under the internship scheme. The interns will get a stipend of Rs 8000. The deadline to apply is June 26. Interested candidates can apply on the website of aicte India.

The students will get the experience of work. After completion of the internship period of eight weeks to one year, the students will get a certificate online. Those students who are citizens of India and have not completed 36 months since the passing of the final year examination are eligible for internships under TULIP.

Real-time training will be given to the students about various projects related to the Smart City. Earlier, the opportunity of the internship was given to engineering and architecture students. The students should avail this opportunity, urged the Smart City company.

TULIP Internship 2022

1. IT department (15 vacancies, B.Tech/B.E M.Tech/M.E B.Sc./M.Sc. BCA/MCA B.Tech/B.E)

2. Instrumentation or Industrial (3, B.Tech M.Tech/M.E)

3. Automation PRO department (3, Bachelors of Journalism and Mass Communication)