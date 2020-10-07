International Advertising Association: Unique dual role on Global body for Janak Sarda

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong> </p><p>Breaking the barriers of small town life, a young media and digital professional, Janak Sarda, Managing Director, Deshdoot Media Group from Nashik, Maharashtra, India has been reappointed as the Vice President with an additional responsibility of Digital Innovation on the global Executive Committee of the International Advertising Association (IAA). </p>.<p>Two Indians, Sarda and Pradeep Dwivedi, CEO, Eros India of Eros STX Global Corporation who has been elected as Vice President and Area Director, APAC region will now play a role on the global marketing and communications stage.</p><p>At the World Board meeting of the International Advertising Association, held virtually on October 5, 2020, Srinivasan Swamy handed over the baton of the Chairman and World President to Joel E. Nettey, CEO, Innova DDB, Ghana.</p><p>The portfolio of VP digital innovations was created specially to deal with the increasing need of digital interaction and business processes. Considering Janak Sarda’s insights into Artificial Intelligence, digital functioning and leadership abilities in the new emerging world order, this responsibility was entrusted to him.</p><p>He was also the Vice President - Young Professionals in the last term, the portfolio which he retains this year too with additional responsibility.</p><p>The International Advertising Association (IAA), headquartered in New York, was founded in 1938 to champion responsible marketing. The IAA, with members in over 40 countries, is one of a kind global partnership comprising advertising, media companies, and educational institutions. </p><p>The IAA is a platform for industry issues and is dedicated to protecting and advancing freedom of commercial speech, responsible advertising, consumer choice and the education of marketing professionals.</p>.<div><blockquote>“Janak Sarda’s role at the IAA has been expanded to include Digital Innovation. In this role, Janak will bring his expertise in the digital and technology space to help enhance the Association’s engagements with all its constituents across all geographies. We are quite excited about this new phase of the IAA and what our new Vice Presidents bring to the table”.</blockquote><span class="attribution">Joel Netty, World President, IAA</span></div>.<div><blockquote>“I am delighted that Janak will adorn a twin role at IAA. The last two years as VP-YP Development, he played a significant role in expanding and strengthening the YP membership. With his knowledge and interest in digital business, he would add a new dimension to IAA as VP in charge of Digital Innovation as well. IAA couldn’t have found a more committed person to play this dual role”.</blockquote><span class="attribution">Srinivasan Swamy, Outgoing President, IAA</span></div>.<div><blockquote>“I thank Joel Netty and the senior leadership of IAA for entrusting me the dual responsibility. I understand the immense role that IAA plays in networking and establishing trends and procedures for the advertising fraternity all over the world. I have enjoyed being VP young professionals and now with an additional responsibility to take IAA in the digital space, I am confident of using my expertise and knowledge in AI and digital technology to further strengthen the advertising, media and communications fraternity. With a changing world and at the speed with which it is, we will need digital emergence as a catalyst to growth.”</blockquote><span class="attribution">Janak Sarda, Vice President –Young Professionals & Digital Innovations, IAA</span></div>