INTACH to reveal Nashik history

NASHIK :

The Nashik Chapter of Indian National Trust for Art and Culture Heritage (INTACH) has decided to launch four short feature films on Nashik history.

These films will be released on the occasion of upcoming Independence Day. The films will be released through online platform.



The INTACH Nashik Chapter cordially invited Nashikites for Screening of Films. The films include Sarkarwada - a short film, Hastalikhitanchi Nagari, Upmukham and Bohada the mask. Each film will reveal different chapters of Nashik history.



The films will be released at the hands of Dr Tejas Garge Director, Directorate of Archeology and Museum, Govt. of Maharashtra, Mukund Bhogale Convener, INTACH Maharashtra, Girish Takle Convener, INTACH Nashik, Shreenand Bapat Registrar, Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute, Pune, Sanjay Patil Architect, Nashik and Dr.Shefali Bhujbal, Patron , MET's School of Architecture and Interior Design, Nashik



The online screening of these four feature films will be done on Independence Day, 15th August 2020, afternoon 4:00 on Zoom and Facebook live.