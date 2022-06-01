Install GPS to track stolen vehicles

NASHIK: Nashik city police has appealed to Nashikites to install Global Positioning System in their vehicles, which will aid in searching the stolen vehicles. While speaking on the initiative, a senior police official said to curb the increasing number of bike thefts, people should become aware and position a GPS in their vehicles. The step will aid in searching for the vehicles and demotivate thieves from stealing vehicles.

Also, the official added while parking the two-wheeler, citizens should lock their bikes properly and carry a special lock for the wheels. The vehicles should be parked in such a way that it’s clearly visible on the CCTV cameras.

In the past year; city police received as many as 524 complaints regarding vehicle thefts, and only 94 cases were detected. In 2020, despite the pandemic, 417 vehicles were stolen in the city, and police could find only 70 of them.

With the rising number of incidents, it has become all the more important to tighten up the security for vehicles. Despite the pandemic, the city witnessed most vehicle theft cases in the past two years. Therefore, with the alarming rates, the situation might get worse for some. As precaution is better than cure, a GPS tracker will serve a long way for the motorists.