Install CCTV, demand citizens of Govindnagar, Karmayoginagar area

The requested the Police Commissioner Jayant Naiknavare to recommend to Smart City to install CCTVs in Govindnagar and Karmayoginagar areas. They also demanded that I cards be given to senior citizens. The letter submitted to the police commissioner also drew attention of the police authority to resolve the issue of traffic jams and take measures for road safety to prevent accidents in their area. A delegation of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Satkarya Foundation and Jyeshtha Nagarik Sangh met the Police commissioner to draw his attention.