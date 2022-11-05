Install CCTV, demand citizens of Govindnagar, Karmayoginagar area

NASHIK
The activits of Shiv Sena, Satkarya Foundation, Senior Citizens Association from Govind Nagar area in the city have demanded that CCTV be put up to ensure safety and security of people. The submitted a memorandum to the Police Commissioner rquesting him to direct the Nashik Smart City authority to do the needful.
The requested the Police Commissioner Jayant Naiknavare to recommend to Smart City to install CCTVs in Govindnagar and Karmayoginagar areas. They also demanded that I cards be given to senior citizens. The letter submitted to the police commissioner also drew attention of the police authority to resolve the issue of traffic jams and take measures for road safety to prevent accidents in their area. A delegation of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Satkarya Foundation and Jyeshtha Nagarik Sangh met the Police commissioner to draw his attention.
Govind Nagar, Karmayoginagar, Jagtapnagar, Tidkenagar, Kalika Park, Priyanka Park, Baddenagar, Old CIDCO, Khode Mala, Bhujbal Farm, Krishnaban Colony, Sadgurunagar, Kashikonagar, Bele Colony, Bajiraonagar, Untwadi, City Center Mall Signal to Govindnagar Highway Service in Ward 30 Road, Tidke Chowk to Runtha Imperia building and other parts in the area have narrow roads and congested junctions. This cause traffic snarls and accidents. Major roads including the main road from City Center Mall to Govindnagar are also heavy traffic roads and need measures to stream line the flow.
The told the Police commissioner that accidents are often witnessed in these areas where vehicles are seen speeding. Road romeos and chain snatchers is another problem faced, they said. The number of burglaries has also increased in this area. To curb crime and nab criminals CCTV should be installed here, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) activist Charushila Gaikwad, President of Satakarya Foundation Babasaheb Gaikwad demanded.
On this occasion, Satkarya Foundation President Babasaheb Gaikwad, Branch Head Balasaheb Mindhe, Sandhya Chhaya Jyeshtha Civic Association President Vitthal Deore, Sakharam Deore, R. R. Jadhav, Secretary of Govindnagar Senior Citizens Association Omprakash Sharma, Balasaheb Deshmukh, Ashok Deore, New Nashik Senior Citizens Association President Devram Saindane were present.