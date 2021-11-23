Inquiry committee to probe TDR scam

NASHIK: Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav has finally constituted an inquiry committee to probe into the much talked about TDR scam in Panchavati. Former BJP leader Jagdish Patil’s pursuit has been successful after almost two years.

Commissioner Kailas Jadhav has constituted an inquiry committee under the chairmanship of Additional Commissioner (City) Suresh Khade to probe into the TDR scam in the acquisition of land reserved for Survey No. 159 In Ward No. 4 of the Panchavati area. The issue of the TDR scam in Panchavati has been raging for the last few months.

Patil had exposed this scam, and he is constantly pursuing to take action against the culprits in this case. Patil had tabled an impeachment motion directly in the GBM even after the meeting had ordered an inquiry into the matter.

After much struggle, a committee has been formed to look into the matter. Additional Commissioner (City) Khade is the chairman of the inquiry committee. C B Aher, who is in charge of the post of Assistant Director of Town Planning, will be the member secretary on the committee, and Chief Auditor Bodhikiran Sonkamble will be the member.

Former House leader Satish Sonawane, former group leader Patil himself, and Shiv Sena group leader Vilas Shinde will be the nominated members on the inquiry committee. Commissioner Jadhav has directed the inquiry committee to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter and submit a report.

The Scam

Land acquisition was carried out despite the construction of sheds and encroachments on the land where the TDR scam was held. The encroachment and illegal construction had to be removed at the expense of the NMC which has not even taken its compensation. However, TDR was given on full plot by purchasing less plot area. In spite of all this, the name of the owner i.e., the NMC was not mentioned on the 7/12 extracts of this disputed land.