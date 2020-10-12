Injured Rishabh Pant sidelined for at least a week

<p><strong>ABU DHABI :</strong></p><p>Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will be out of action for at least a week in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, skipper Shreyas Iyer has confirmed.</p>.<p>Pant had injured himself last Friday during the match against Rajasthan Royals - a game which Capitals won by 46 runs in Sharjah. In Sunday's match, Capitals, however, replaced him with Alex Carey in the playing XI against Mumbai Indians - a match which they lost by five wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.</p><p>"We have no idea, I spoke to the doctor. He said he (Pant) has to rest for a week.</p><p>Hope he comes back really strong," Iyer said about Pant while speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony after defeat against Rohit Sharma-led side.</p><p>Pant has been in good form in the ongoing IPL season, scoring 176 runs in six matches with a strike rate of 133.33.</p><p>Following Sunday's defeat against the defending champions, Capitals have gone down to the second spot in the points table, with 10 points from seven games.</p>