Injured Rishabh Pant sidelined for at least a week
Deshdoot Times

Injured Rishabh Pant sidelined for at least a week

Abhishek Vibhandik

ABU DHABI :

Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will be out of action for at least a week in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, skipper Shreyas Iyer h...

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com