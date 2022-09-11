Injured peachick rescued from bamboo grove

NASHIK: An injured peachick was rescued from the bamboo grove in the Kakadgaon forest area of Baglan taluka. With appropriate treatment, the national bird’s life was saved.

Vinod Rajaram Patil, a farmer of Kakadgaon village, spotted the injured bird and contacted the doctor of the Animal Husbandry Department for further treatment. Post treatment, the peachick was released back into its habitat.

While Patil was walking in the forest yesterday morning, he saw a peachick injured in a bamboo grove. Patil contacted Dr Chandan Rudrawansi of the Animal Husbandry Department, and the latter contacted Deepak Malwal to treat the injured bird. Patil bought medicines and treated the injured.

Several peacocks are spotted in the bamboo grove every morning, especially on Patil’s farm. Timely action and immediate response helped in saving the life of an innocent.