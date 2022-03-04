Injured leopard trapped, moved to rescue centre

Nashik: A leopard, lying unconscious in the bushes after being hit by an unidentified vehicle, was trapped by Satpur police in a cage and later admitted to a rescue centre for treatment.

According to the information received, the leopard was found unconscious on the main Trimbakeshwar road between 11.30 pm and midnight. He was hit by an unidentified vehicle. Citizens had gathered to watch the unconscious leopard. But the leopard was partially conscious.

As soon as the leopard saw the crowd, he jumped into the bushes. The injured leopard, however, could not move very far. The forest department trapped him in a cage and admitted him to a rescue centre for treatment. Earlier, senior PI Mahendra Chavan of Satpur police station had called the forest department to rescue the injured leopard.