Initiative to conserve old trees

Nashik

The Social Forestry department has set a new goal of finding of trees which are 100 years of old. These trees, will get a new identity with their conservation.

In the next phase, the department has set an agenda of conservation of these trees, which has a unique significance in the ecological balance with Indian culture.The new initiative to identify the century-old trees has been started in the non-forest area.

From district to villageThe Principal Chief Conservator of Social Forestry department has requested for district-wise information on century old trees. According to this, information like taluka, village, group number, tree species with longitude- latitude, tree size, height, fence, age of the tree and some memories or legends are being collected. In particular, the officials are interacting with the locals as the tree will be known only through discussions with the elders, scholars and residents

The district, along with the state, has many trees dating back hundreds of years. They also have a special history. We are going to search for them. For this, forest officials will interact with the locals. In addition, we are taking the help of environmental organizations. From this, conservation planning of these trees will be done.
Chandrakant Bharmal, Divisional Forest Officer, Social Forestry