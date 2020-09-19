Initiative to conserve old trees
Deshdoot Times

Initiative to conserve old trees

Social Forestry to collect information from each village

Prashant Nikale

Nashik

The Social Forestry department has set a new goal of finding of trees which are 100 years of old. These trees, will get a new identity with their conservation.

Box

.- <...

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com