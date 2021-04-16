Infiltrators take away jobs of the youth: Shah

<p><strong>TEHATTA</strong>: Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah today (Friday) said infiltrators take away jobs of the youth, steal food grains of the poor. Addressing a public meeting, Shah said, “If the situation of infiltration continues in Bengal, then believe me, it'll pose a threat to not only Bengal but the entire country."</p><p>He said Namshudras and all such communities will be granted citizenship under CAA as soon as BJP forms the government in the state. “Didi reluctant to grant citizenship to Matua, Namsudras as her vote bank doesn't want it; BJP will accord them citizenship,” the union minister said.</p><p>The BJP leader said those who have come for 70 years, they are living the life of a refugee in their own country, BJP will work to give them citizenship. 100 crore fund will be created for the refugees who get citizenship under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister,</p><p>Shah called Rahul Gandhi "tourist politician," and said BJP's DNA is "development, nationalism and Atmanirbhar Bharat". The union minister said, "Rahul baba has asked about BJP's DNA. I would like to inform him - D - development; N - nationalism; A - Aatmanirbhar Bharat; This is what BJP's DNA stands for."</p><p>“I wish all of you a very happy New Year of Bengal. We have entered the new year and with the departure of Didi on 2 May, Sonar is about to enter the new era of Bengal,” he added.</p>