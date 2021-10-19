Industry demands resumption of flight services

NASHIK: City-based business community has demanded immediate resumption of flight service under the UDAN scheme, which has been suspended due to the pandemic. The UDAN scheme launched by the central government has taken a break in the recent past. Business, trade and industry associations have demanded immediate restart of the service and for this permission sought from Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The industrialists had met Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and requested him to resume flight service from Nashik on air routes of Bangalore, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Delhi, Hindan, Goa and Sindhudurg, which were closed due to the pandemic. Union Minister of State for Health Dr. Bharti Pawar, MP Hemant Godse and District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal have also taken follow-ups for the same. Flights have been started from the newly opened Chipi Airport at Sindhudurg.

However, the industrialists expressed their dissatisfaction that airline services ffrom Nashik Airportare not gaining momentum. From Nashik, Ahmedabad, Pune, Belgaum flights are currently operating and Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad services, which were suspended due to lockdown, have not been resumed yet.

After the unlock, the government decided to start flights at full capacity. The planes that landed at Shirdi airport were diverted to Nashik twice last week due to lack of visibility. As tickets are cheaper in the UDAN scheme, the tendency of people to travel from Nashik airport is increasing. Nashik’s connectivity to other major cities is important from business and tourism point of view.