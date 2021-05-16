Industries to form task force

To submit memorandum to govt, administration in next two days

To seek resumption of business, trade and manufacturing process

Nashik : As manufacturing process in MIDC particularly that of MSME has come to a grinding halt, the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, industry, business and trade have decided to set up a special task force to explore resumption of operation in the industrial estate.

The task force will submit a memorandum demands represented by the traders and entrepreneurs to the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Guardian Minister, District Collector, Municipal Commissioner, Commissioner of Police to resume trade and industrial activities as soon as possible.

The decision to form a task force of the representatives of all the associations to address the problems of traders and entrepreneurs to the government was taken at the online meeting of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce in the context of lockdown.

The state government’s announcement of a lockdown till May 31 has created confusion in the trade and business sector. An online meeting was held on behalf of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce to discuss the prevailing situation.

Khushalbhai Poddar, Trustee of the Chamber; former presidents Digvijay Kapadia, Hemant Rathi, and President of Mahaudyog Aghadi Pradip Peshkar expressed their views. Today, over one lakh families are dependent on trade in Nashik.

So the proposed task force will try   to resume trading activity as soon as possible. It was decided to submit a statement to the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Guardian Minister, Municipal Commissioner, Commissioner of Police, and the District Collector within the next two days.

AIMA office bearers informed about the discussion held and said that a charter of demands will be submitted in two days by the industrial delegation to the Guardian Minister, District Collector and Municipal Commissioner.

Under the strict lockdown-like restrictions clamped in Nashik district for 12 days from Wednesday given the surge in COVID-19 cases, along with medicine and oxygen manufacturing units, all other industries and construction activities will be allowed to operate only in situ.