Industries, APMCs to resume work from tomorrow

Nashik: The strict lockdown imposed by the district administration will be relaxed from midnight on Sunday and permission has been given to resume operations of industries and market committees with conditions from tomorrow, Monday (May 24).



However, the lockdown imposed by the state government till June 1 will continue and citizens should abide by it. Coordinated efforts have reduced the number of patients. District Collector Suraj Mandhare has appealed people not to violate the rules with the misconception that the lockdown is ended.



The misconception that the lockdown has been lifted was spreading among people and on that background, District Collector Mandhare gave a message to Nashikites through a video on Saturday. Considering the increasing number of Corona patients in Nashik city and district, apart from the restrictions issued by the state government, strict lockdown was imposed in the district from 12th May.



Since then, the number of patients has come under control. Due to this, the district administration has decided to relax the restrictions imposed at the local level from midnight on Sunday (May 23rd).



But the message that the lockdown is ended is circulating on social media and there is misunderstanding among the citizens. Although the strict lockdown imposed by the district administration at the local level is being relaxed, the restrictions imposed by the state government till June 1 will be applicable to the district as it is, District Collector Mandhare made it clear.



"The restrictions imposed as per the notification will continue as well. Prior to that, the notification will be effectively implemented at the regional level. Therefore, no one should be under the misconception that the lockdown is completely lifted in Nashik city and district. All should abide by all the previous restrictions," Mandhare clarified.



As the joint efforts have reduced the number of patients, Mandhare has appealed to Nashik residents to strictly abide by the restrictions, realising that if the restrictions are violated again, it will not take long for cases to increase again.



16,000 active cases

Although the number of Corona-infected patients has come down due to the lockdown, there are currently 16,000 active patients in the district. The first wave of Corona last year had the highest number of patients. Therefore, the danger has not been averted yet and the citizens should strictly abide by the restrictions issued by the state government, appealed District Collector Mandhare.



Lockdown relaxation: