Industrialists raise questions over action

NASHIK: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has issued a notice to 15 plating industries, warning them to shut down. It stated that the plating industry should be revived after setting up a system to recycle chemical wastewater. Satpur-Abad MID has a total of 144 electroplating industries. Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) is required to recycle the chemical wastewater of these industries.

It was decided to set up the project through the Maharashtra Industrial Pollution Control Board and MIDC. However, the CETP was not set up as MIDC did not pay its share for the CETP. Entrepreneurs were outraged as the MPCB started issuing notices to them. MIDC does not seem to have much interest in setting up a CETP project. Officials of Nashik Metal Finishers Association and Nashik CETP Foundation met Ashok Singare, member secretary, MPCB, Mumbai on Wednesday.

Principal scientific officer Amar Supate and joint director Motghare were present on the occasion. On the occasion, entrepreneurs had been advised to set up a CETP, otherwise set up an individual system. Ashok Singare assured that if the industries set up their own ZLD system, they would be given a five-year renewal instead of one. If each industry decides to set up its own ZLD system, it is expected to cost between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. Ashok Singare also assured that action would be stopped if demand for its setting up was made.

Out of 144 plating industries, 64 had applied for renewal. As 14 industries set up their own system, their problem was solved. Out of the rest 50 industries, 15 have been issued notices. A report will be sent to the headquarters after inspecting them. The AIMA delegation met sub-regional officer Amar Durgule and expressed strong displeasure over the action. However, as the process is initiated from the headquarters, the officials showed helplessness.