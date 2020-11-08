Indo-US ties will get stronger: Naidu

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu today (Sunday) congratulated US President-elect Joseph Robinette Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris over their victory in Presidential polls and said he was confident that Indo-US relations would get stronger in the coming years.</p>.<p>In a series of tweets, the Vice-President said, 'My greetings & best wishes to the President-elect, @JoeBiden and the Vice-President-elect, @KamalaHarris of the USA on their remarkable victory in elections."</p><p>'I am confident that Indo-American relations will become much more stronger in the coming years as both our nations with shared democratic values strive to make the world more peaceful & prosperous.'</p><p>The 77-year-old Democrat, Biden, will be the 46th President of the US while the 56-year-old Harris, will not only be the first woman but also first Indo-African to hold the second topmost post in the country's 200-plus-year history.</p>