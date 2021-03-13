Indication of another lockdown in Nashik

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The district administration is in the process of imposition of a lockdown as citizens are violating the restrictions issued by the administration. If the situation does not improve by next Monday, a strict lockdown will be imposed in the district including the city, District Collector Suraj Mandhare has warned. </p>.<p>He has informed about the current situation of the Covid epidemic in the district through a video message. He said, “A fight with Covid has been going on for one year. We have also had received success in handling it. This year, the situation is very different. For the last two-three days, it has been seen that people are not following the norms. District administration has issued restrictions. </p><p>Complete lockdown is an easy and effective solution. However, taking into account the situation that happened due to the lockdown last year, the administration has announced a systematic policy to keep the economy afloat. But over the last few days, we have been seeing people are flouting the restrictions. Due to this, over 2500 new Covid cases have been found in the last two days and the mortality rate is two per cent.”</p><p> “Everyone needs to follow the norms with restraint. The number of patients can be limited if the restrictions are followed properly. There are no restrictions on doing business. Restrictions are in place at those places where people gather in large numbers. Everyone should cooperate. If the situation does not improve, there will be no alternative than to take a strict decision,” explained District Collector Mandhare. </p><p><strong>Chief Secy Kunte takes stock of division </strong></p><p>Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte took stock of the overall situation by holding a meeting of all the District Collectors of the Nashik division and officials of the concerned agencies through video conference on Friday against the backdrop of increasing Covid cases.</p>