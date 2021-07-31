India’s vaccination coverage crosses 46 cr

New Delhi/Bengaluru: India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 46 crores, according to the Union Health Ministry. "Cumulatively, 46,15,18,479 vaccine doses have been administered through 54,94,423 sessions, as per the provisional report. 52,99,036 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours," it said. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

The central government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,07,81,263 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 37,291 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.37 per cent, the ministry said.

India has reported 41,649 daily new cases in the last 24 hours and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported since thirty-four continuous days. "This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the states and union territories," it said.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across India, a total of 17,76,315 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 46.64 crore tests so far, the ministry said.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.42 percent and the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.34 per cent. "Daily Positivity rate has remained below 5 percent for 54 consecutive days now," it said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, more than 48.78 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far and a further 68,57,590 doses are in the pipeline, the ministry said.

Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 45,82,60,052 doses as per data available, it said.More than 3.14 crore balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and union territories for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the government will procure and supply free of cost 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and union territories, the ministry said.