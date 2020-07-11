India's tiger census roars its way to Guinness World records, great moment : Javadekar

NEW DELHI :

India's 2018 tiger survey has found a place in the 'Guinness Book of World Records for being the largest camera trap survey conducted. Hailing the achievement, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Saturday called it a true example of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The country's tiger census has set a new Guinness record, and the nation has fulfilled its resolve to double the tiger numbers four years prior to the target, he said.

According to this survey, the tiger population has in the past several years increased by almost 6 per cent, as part of the nation's initiative to improve the lowering population of the wild cats under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

As part of this survey, camera traps were placed at thousands of locations across various sites and the setting had produced millions of pictures.