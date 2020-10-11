nCoV: India's tally crosses 70 lakh-mark, recovery rate at 86.17 pc
Gaurav Pardeshi

NEW DELHI :

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 70 lakh-mark on Sunday after the nation recorded a fresh spike of 74,383 Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours, the Union Hea...

