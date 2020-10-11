nCoV: India's tally crosses 70 lakh-mark, recovery rate at 86.17 pc

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 70 lakh-mark on Sunday after the nation recorded a fresh spike of 74,383 Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry update said here.</p>.<p>Overall case tally of the peninsular is now 70,53,807, according to the government data.</p><p>Also, the country registered 89,154 cured cases in the same duration which has pushed the total recoveries past 60 lakh mark, with the figure presently standing at 60,77,976.</p><p>Meanwhile, there were 918 deaths due to the highly contagious virus since yesterday, pushing the death toll to 1,08,334 till date.</p><p>Active case-load on the country has further decreased by 15,689 since Saturday and currently India is home to 8,67,496 active cases of the Novel Coronavirus.</p><p>In terms of percentage, the active cases are 12.30 per cent. Recovery rate stands at 86.17 per cent, while the death rate was 1.54 per cent.</p><p>According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 10,78,544 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the total cumulative samples tested since the beginning of the pandemic till Friday to 8,68,77,242.</p><p>Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state with maximum case count as well as in terms of maximum active cases.<br>Globally, the United States continues to remain the most-infected, followed by India and Brazil.</p>