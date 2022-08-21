India’s rise not to dominate but to inspire the world: Dr Trivedi

Four journalists who have done remarkable work in the field of journalism are honoured with the award. As this award presentation ceremony was not held for the last two years due to the pandemic, the awards for three years -- 2020, 2021 and 2022 -- were given together. Awards are presented every year in the categories of Senior Journalist, Promising Journalist, Photographer/Cartoonist and Social Media. Senior journalists were awarded Rs 21000 in cash while the other three awards were comprised of Rs 11000 in cash and a memento.On this occasion, Dr Vaishali Balajiwale, Executive Editor of daily Deshdoot, Nashik; Vijay Baviskar, Group Editor of Lokmat and Abhijit Atre, Deputy Resident Editor of Times of India, Pune were honoured with the Senior Journalist Award.

Currently, there are many challenges in society. Dr Vaishali Balajiwale while expressing her thoughts on behalf of the award-winning journalists said that this is an honour for the pen that gives strength to face these challenges. Abhijit Atre said that such awards are empowering and also increase accountability. Journalists have to deal with praise and criticism in their daily reporting. But there are rewards that show that the path we are on is the right one.

Vijay Baviskar further added to the award amount and announced a donation to Vishwa Samvad Kendra. He said the award is a pilgrimage of merit. Journalists not only point out the faults in society but also present the good side. But he also advised citizens and new journalists that no role should be one-sided.