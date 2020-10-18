India's nCoV tally mounts to 74,94,552; Recovery rate stands at 88.03 pc

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>India's COVID-19 tally increased to 74,94,552 after a fresh spike of 61,871 cases was recorded in the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.</p>.<p>According to the daily update, as many as 72,614 coronavirus patients were cured/discharged during the same time-frame, taking the total number of recoveries to 65,97,209.<br><br>With 1,033 COVID fatalities in past one day, the death toll, too, has spiked to 1,14,031, so far in the country.<br><br>The active caseload has further gone down by 11,776 since Saturday and the number currently stands at 7,83,311.<br><br>In terms of percentage, the active cases are 10.45 per cent.<br><br>Recovery rate stands at 88.03 per cent, while the death rate is at 1.52 per cent.<br><br>According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 9,70,173 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the total cumulative samples tested since the beginning of the pandemic till Saturday to 9,42,24,190.<br><br>Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state with maximum case count as well as in terms of maximum active cases.<br><br>Globally, the United States continues to remain the most-infected, followed by India and Brazil.<br></p>