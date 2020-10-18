COVID-19
COVID-19|India's COVID recoveries cross 12 lakh mark
Deshdoot Times

India's nCoV tally mounts to 74,94,552; Recovery rate stands at 88.03 pc

Gaurav Pardeshi

Gaurav Pardeshi

NEW DELHI :

India's COVID-19 tally increased to 74,94,552 after a fresh spike of 61,871 cases was recorded in the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

...
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com